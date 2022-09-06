In the ever-evolving world of Android, Google continues to push the boundaries of innovation with its remarkable features. Among these, Google Lens stands out as a game-changer, redefining how we interact with our smartphones.

Seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning, Google Lens unleashes the power of visual intelligence, transforming our Android devices into smart, dynamic visual assistants. Whether you're looking to identify objects, translate text, or search for information by pointing your camera, Google Lens delivers an unparalleled experience.

Google Lens also seamlessly integrates with Google Photos on Samsung phones as well as on other Android phones, allowing users to effortlessly enhance their photo management and search capabilities.

What is Google Lens?

Google Lens operates on a simple principle. Point your camera at something, and Google Lens tells you what it is. Google Lens identifies it for you, whether it's a foreign language, an equation, or a pair of trousers. For example, when you point your camera at a restaurant front, Google Lens displays relevant information like the menu and reviews.

We break down exactly what Google Lens can do later in this article, but the best way to test its capabilities is to give it a try!

How to open Google Lens

You can access Google Lens in multiple ways, but not all of them may be available on your device. Android users enjoy a wider range of choices compared to iOS users. Nevertheless, regardless of the method used, all users are granted access to the same app and its full array of features. Let's explore the four most convenient ways to access Google Lens.

1. Google Lens App

You don't need to install the Play Store app to use Lens, but it's the only way to get the standalone app on your homescreen.

2. Google Search widget

The Google Search widget contains a dedicated Lens button. Tap the Lens button on the right of the widget to open the app.

3. Google Photos

Open a photo in Google Photos and tap the Lens button in the lower-right corner of your screen.

4. Camera app

Depending on the app, you may have the option to open Lens in your camera. On Google Camera, tap the Modes button to access Lens.

What can Google Lens do?

At its core, Google Lens harnesses advanced machine learning to recognize objects within photos and provide appropriate suggestions and actions. Think of Google Lens as your go-to tool when you're uncertain about what to search for or when you want to save time.

Here are just a few examples of what you can accomplish with Google Lens:

Add contact information from a business card to your phone.

Capture a photo of a book cover to access reviews and ratings.

Transfer event details from flyers or billboards to your calendar.

Identify animals and plants using visual recognition.

Scan barcodes to discover where a product is available for purchase.

How to use Google Lens

Google Lens works with a screenshot or a photo or by aiming your camera. The app is split into two halves by default. The top shows a live camera feed, and the bottom contains your photo library. Tap an image in the bottom half to let Lens work its magic on an existing photo, or expand the viewfinder at the top to identify things in front of you.

No matter how you access it, Google Lens consistently presents a range of search options at the bottom of your screen. By tapping the Search option, you're presented with general results, or you can choose one of the other options if you have a specific objective in mind, such as solving a math problem or translating text. Additionally, you can refine your search further by tapping the small magnifying glass in the lower-right corner of the original photo, allowing you to provide additional text to define your search parameters.

How to use Google Lens with a screenshot

Google Lens identifies relevant information when you tap a screenshot. Swipe up to see the complete search result.

How to use Google Lens with your camera

Point your camera at something and tap the shutter button. Google Lens identifies objects and marks them with a white dot. Tap one of these dots to show search results, and swipe up to see an expanded list.

Use Google Lens to assist your searching

While Google Lens remains a powerful tool for various visual tasks, it does not extend its capabilities to enhancing your photography skills. To further refine your smartphone photography prowess, explore our comprehensive guide to the top Google Photos editing tips and tricks.