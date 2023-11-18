Summary Google Lens is testing audio prompts, allowing users to refine their search queries without tapping the screen, making it more convenient.

The new feature aims to streamline Lens' user experience by eliminating the need for multiple screen taps, saving time and enhancing accessibility.

While the new workflow is still in testing and not yet available to the public, it has the potential to speed up searches for specific information with a combination of audio and visual prompts.

Search is Google’s primary business, and the company recently admitted Chrome exists with the sole purpose of making Search accessible. Tools like Google Lens and Assistant are in the same boat, serving as vehicles to enhance Search. However, one distinctly focuses on visual cues while the other listens for queries and commands. Now, it appears Google is testing audio prompts for Lens, especially to refine queries like you would with Multisearch.

Google Lens works with all our favorite Android phones and all you need to do is point your camera at the question and tap the shutter button to get answers. Lens can help with translating text in real time, copying printed text to your device's clipboard, doing your homework, and finding the price of items you want to buy. Google recently realized Lens is merely a starting point for a user’s search experience, and they often head to the Google bar or a new browser tab to perform a follow-up search with a more detailed query in mind. This gave birth to Multisearch and Multisearch near me in Lens last year.

Multisearch gives you the option to refine your search query directly in Lens. This means you can start off snapping a photo of a dress you like, and then launch Multisearch to find other colors it's available in. While this saves you the hassle of opening a new browser tab and searching, it still requires snapping a photo of the item, tapping again to open Multisearch, and typing your query manually.

Popular feature spotter and tinkerer AssembleDebug of the GAppsLeaks channel on Telegram recently spotted Google secretly testing a new way to streamline Lens even further. After enabling a few hidden flags in the app, the new feature allowed you to just point the device at an item and state your search refinement parameters out loud.

The new workflow eliminates all the screen taps, making Lens much easier to use even when you’re looking for rather specific information from Search. The reduced interaction with the screen saves time and also helps accessibility. That said, AssembleDebug doesn’t mention if Google is using Assistant's voice match tech behind the scenes, but we suspect it could be useful to filter out crosstalk and noise when you’re speaking.

Since this new feature in Lens is still hidden behind in-app flags, it is clear testing is underway. However, Google hasn’t said anything about such a drastic change to Lens yet. Until an official announcement or a public beta test shows up, we don’t have high hopes to see this reach the average Lens user anytime soon.