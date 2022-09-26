Reverse image searching is awfully straight-forward on the web version of Google. You just head over to Google Images, tap the little camera icon, and upload whatever image you want to search for. On mobile, Google Lens' Visual matches section serves the role of reverse image searching, but some people just prefer the straightforward, old-fashioned experience. Luckily, Google Lens is coming up to you in this regard too now.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google Lens is gaining an option to carry a reverse image search from Lens to Google Images on a whim. If you're in on the rollout, you should see the option when analyzing a picture on Google Lens. It's hidden in a new floating button in the bottom right corner of your screen. It's a globe with a magnifying glass, and if you tap on it, a browser instance of Google Images will be fired up with results for your query and your image.

Previously, if you wanted to use the reverse image search feature in Google Images, you needed to either load the desktop version of the website or use a third-party solution. Of course, you have Lens for that purpose, but it can be hit-or-miss with some images, and this is probably the closest we've gotten to being able to reverse search photos directly on Google Images — even as Google has been seemingly looking to bury that classic experience on desktops.

This is also not the first time we're seeing this new shortcut on Lens. When Google Chrome first rolled out its "Search image with Google Lens" sidebar, it had a prominent button to "Find image source" above search results. This button is just being extended into the mobile version.

This new option is being rolled out to users now. It might take some time for it to reach your device, though — we're not seeing it on our own phones yet. Make sure your Google app, which houses the Lens functionality, is fully updated. The Google Lens app you can download from the Play Store is just a shortcut to the relevant section of the Google app for your launcher.