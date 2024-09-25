Key Takeaways Google is now selling a USB-C to HDMI cable on its online Store.

The 6-foot cable priced at $29.99 allows for 4K@60Hz video output and is compatible with Pixel 8 and newer models.

The cable supports screen mirroring and upcoming app updates for better functionality with external displays.

While Google Pixel phones don't have a Samsung DeX-like feature that turns your phone into a desktop when connected to an external monitor, they did gain DisplayPort support earlier this year. The new Pixel 9 models all support display output right out of the box, and Google is now making it easier for users to connect their phones to external displays, as the company has now started selling a USB-C to HDMI cable on its online store.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google has started selling a new USB-C to HDMI cable on the Google Store. The cable does exactly what you'd expect — it allows you to connect a compatible Google Pixel phone directly to an external display. It supports full 4K@60Hz video output and, at 6 feet long, provides enough room to comfortably use your phone during presentations while connected to a monitor.

The cable is priced at $29.99 on the Google Store. It seems the company has partnered with Cable Matters to offer this certified accessory. While a similar cable is available on Amazon US for a lower price of $22, the listing doesn't explicitly state compatibility or certification for Pixel devices. For that reason, we'd still recommend purchasing from the official Google Store.

In terms of compatibility, the cable works with all Google Pixel phones that support external display output, which includes Pixel 8 and above models, including the Pixel 8a. All Pixel 9 devices supports this functionality right out of the box, but for Pixel 8 devices, you'll need to ensure they're updated to the latest Android software.

Using the cable is straightforward: once connected, a Mirror to external display option will appear. Tapping Mirror Display allows you to easily mirror your phone to a TV or monitor. While simple screen mirroring may not look impressive, Google is updating its apps to better utilize this feature. For example, the Google Slides app displays speaker notes on your phone when connected to an external monitor via the cable.

The cable is available for purchase now, with deliveries starting in early October for most US states.