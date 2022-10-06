Google used its Pixel 7 launch to introduce a slew of new hardware, but the software was still part of the event with a focus mostly on security. Google is redesigning its security panel and combining it with the privacy section. It's something we've known about since April, but the new announcement says this change will be landing on devices soon.

The update brings App Security, Find My Device, Security Updates, Device lock, Google Play system update, and more into one place. The page works like a security settings hub of sorts so that you can fix everything affecting your safety in one place.

3 Images

Close

There are cards that notify you of safety risks, and it'll notify you to say there's an issue on your phone. It'll then scan your device. Once the scan completes, options should appear to help you fix the issues, like uninstalling harmful malware-laden apps.

Google says this change is coming to Pixel phones soon, and then it'll come to other Android devices later. Mishaal Rahman noted the feature is bundled in as part of Android 13 QPR Beta 2, but it still hasn't rolled out to phones. We don't know when exactly this will be activated, but it may land as part of a future update.