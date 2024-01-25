Summary The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro now come in a new Mint colorway, adding to the existing range of colors for these smartphones.

Google often introduces new colors for its smartphones before the next version is released, as seen with previous models like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 7a.

In addition to the new color, Google has also announced software features for the Pixel 8 series, including new features like Circle to Search and Photomojis.

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro were initially released late last year, and quickly became two of our favorite smartphones. The next new Pixel phone, which we expect would be a budget version of the 8 series, is likely still months away from launch. Meanwhile, to keep the hype train rolling, the company has launched a new Mint colorway for the current-gen Pixel 8 and 8 Pro after teasing the mid-cycle color refresh last week.

Google began teasing the new Mint colorway last week in a tweet with a cryptic binary sequence, which translated to “Fresh year, fresh drop.” Although there was room for speculation, Google is no stranger to the practice of adding colors to its lineup before the next version drops. For example, the Pixel 4a’s Barely Blue shade was added shortly after the mode’s launch in other shades.

Likewise, the Pixel 8 was announced in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose shades while the 8 Pro’s launch colors included Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay hues. Now, Google has introduced a new Mint color option for both models (even though we only saw the Pro version in the video accompanying the cryptic tweet). Even though this is a new shade, the pastel green hue might remind you of the Lemongrass shade offered on the Pixel 7. However, Lemongrass is decidedly more yellow than the new Mint colorway.

If you paid close attention to the color choices in the official accessories, you would notice a Mint color first-party protective case from Google is already available to pair with your phone. Google also has a Coral color case for which a matching Pixel 8 doesn’t yet exist — but we hope the reddish hue we saw on the Pixel 7a is offered eventually, even if it's on the Pixel 8a.

Smartphone brands are growing increasingly dependent on mid-cycle additions like this to keep consumers interested in their hardware, especially the people who would rather watch how the new model performs for a few months instead of buying it at launch day. We’ve seen Apple introduce new colors between product launches with the Product Red range, the yellow iPhone 14, and a purple iPhone 12.

Alongside the new colorway for the 8 series, Google also announced the availability of several software features which were launched with the phone. For instance, we were disappointed in the Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature sensor from day one, no matter how gimmicky it may seem — well, that’s fixed with the latest feature drop for Pixel phones. Circle to Search, announced with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series earlier this month, is also rolling out, accompanied by Photomojis and Magic Compose.