Google is rolling out Gemini in different sizes (Ultra, Pro, and Nano) that can run on devices ranging from phones to data centers. The Pro version is being integrated into Google's ChatGPT competitor Bard.

The Nano variant of Gemini will be featured in Google Pixel 8 Pro as part of the December Feature Drop, powering use cases like Summarize in the Recorder app and Smart Replies in Gboard.

Just this week, reports claimed that Google postponed the launch of its big new AI model called Gemini, which is supposed to take on OpenAI’s advanced GPT-4 model. It looks like that was vastly incorrect, as Google has just launched Gemini out of the blue today, right alongside the December Feature Drop for its Pixel phones. The AI is available in multiple sizes, with one of them even capable of running locally on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

In its announcement, Google says that Gemini is its most capable and advanced model yet. In contrast to many other solutions out there, it’s multimodal, meaning that it can work across text, images, audio, video, and code. It can combine, understand, and operate across these information types seamlessly. Gemini can also scale for different environments. It’s available in three sizes (Ultra, Pro, and Nano), which allows it to run on both phones and data centers.

In a surprise move, Google is already rolling out Gemini today. The Pro version of the model is coming to Google’s ChatGPT competitor Bard. Google says it’s a “specifically tuned version of Gemini Pro in English for more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding and more.” Next year, Google will introduce Bard Advanced, which “gives you first access to our most advanced models and capabilities.” It’s unclear if the Advanced version will be paid, which would mirror OpenAI’s strategy with ChatGPT.

Gemini is also coming to the Google Pixel 8 Pro as part of the December Feature Drop for Pixel phones. It uses the Nano variant of the AI, which will power features like Summarize in the Pixel-exclusive Recorder app and a developer preview of Smart Replies in Gboard. The latter feature is coming first to WhatsApp, though Google says it will expand to more communication apps next year.

Interested Android developers can also sign up for a preview of Gemini Nano, allowing them to add the AI to their own applications. The effort is part of Google’s mysterious AICore app that came pre-installed on the latest Pixel phones, with the secret now lifted.