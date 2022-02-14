Google's been livening up its home page for decades with its now-famous Doodles, keeping us entertained, informing us about important events, and just generally making it a slightly more fun place to visit. In addition to static Doodles, we occasionally get to play around with a fun interactive one, and that's just the kind we're checking out today: Google’s latest Doodle is a little Valentine's game where you have to reunite two cute hamster lovers.

When you visit Google this Valentine's Day, you'll be greeted by a Doodle with Google spelled out in pipes, and two lovely hamsters inside. However, upon tapping the doodle, the love-struck hamsters get separated after one of them sneezes — and it's up to you to reunite them.

There's admittedly not much to the game here, and you've just got to complete the letters O, G, and L by using a bunch of levers. When joined, the hamsters can finally rush back towards each other, giving us our big "Happy Valentine's Day!" message in the process.

Google Doodles in the past have included similar fun games and challenges, like its recent RPG doodle. To check out all the Doodles that have appeared over the years on the search engine, you can visit this website, complete with insights into early concept designs and animations.

Google's making a cheaper Chromecast, but what we really need is an affordable Apple TV The mid-range streaming market is wide open

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email