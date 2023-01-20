As fears of a recession grow and revenue decline, big tech companies are bracing for harder times ahead. Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta have all announced layoffs, cutting thousands of employees and workers across the board. While Google has so far evaded this trend, focusing instead on cutting projects and restructuring employees internally, this seems to be changing. A report shows that Google’s parent company Alphabet is preparing to lay off 12,000 employees.

A report from Reuters cites an internal memo from Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai taking responsibility for the cuts. He says that after rapidly expanding the headcount, the company is now facing a “different economic reality” than anticipated. In the US, affected employees have reportedly been contacted and let go already, while many in other countries may be spared for a few more weeks or months due to stricter labor laws.

The main departments affected are recruiting, unspecified corporate functions, and some engineering and product teams. In total, the 12,000 employees affected make up 6% of Google's workforce.

Among the affected is also senior staff, like senior software engineer Christ McDonald at the Chrome OS build team, who was taken by surprise by the news, having only recently been promoted and expecting a good performance review.

The news comes in the midst of a feared economic downturn affecting the entire tech industry. As mentioned above, other companies have already announced massive layoffs, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta. So far, Google had managed to avoid this drastic step, but it looks like this was no longer possible. The only Big Five company left without layoffs is now Apple, which has its stock drop just like others, but is still left comparatively well off.

Before the layoffs, Google tried to cut costs by restructuring internal teams. The company cut funding for some long-term Area 120 projects, canceling half of the division’s projects. It also merged its two mapping teams from Waze and Google Maps. The company additionally shut down its game streaming service Stadia just this month.