Google I/O 2023 is in full swing, and the company announced a ton of new AI tools and features. If you're anything like us, the amount of upcoming and running experiments is overwhelming, and Google appears to have thought the same. That's why it announced a new Google Labs platform that gives you a single entry point to all of Google's AI experiments. The best part is: The website is already live, as the Google I/O keynote is still ongoing. You can take a look yourself over at labs.withgoogle.com.

To save you a click (or to help you peek over the curtain if parts of the website aren't live in your country), the site invites you to become an early tester for all kinds of Google AI experiments. It serves as a hub that offers links to all kinds of different services Google offers and that it tests AI on. Most notably, you can sign up for Google's Search lab waitlist to be the first to test its new generative AI search features.

The experiment website also includes Tailwind, Google's new AI notebook that the company only announced after the website already went live. The tool augments your note-taking game by helping you create summaries, title sections, and answer questions you might have while researching topics. You can also join the MusicLM waitlist, which allows you to create music based on text input you give.

The site additionally links to AI in Google Workspace, making it easy for company admins to join Google's new AI tests for businesses, though this is likely only interesting for a small subset of Google users.

On stage, Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained, "As AI continues to improve rapidly, we are focused on giving helpful features to our users. And starting today, we are giving you a new way to preview some of the experiences across Workspace and other products. It's called Labs. I say 'new,' but Google has a long history of bringing Labs."

We can only encourage you to hit those "Join waitlist" buttons on all of the projects you're interested in to snag an early spot.