Google's track record of starting and then discontinuing services is well-known, and now it seems another app is headed to the graveyard. The latest casualty is Google Meet (original), which has been removed from the Play Store as part of Google's efforts to streamline its video conferencing offerings.

In April 2020, Google rebranded Hangouts Meet to just "Meet." A couple of years later, in 2022, the company merged Google Duo into Google Meet due to Duo's larger user base, aiming to streamline its video chat services. However, to avoid confusion between the two Meet apps, Google labeled the former Hangouts Meet as "Meet (Original)" and changed its icon to green.

However, having two Google Meet apps didn't make sense and the company began notifying users of the "Meet (Original)" app to uninstall it and switch to the Duo-rebranded Meet. Now, nearly 18 months later, Google is officially discontinuing the Meet (Original) app, consolidating everything and leaving just one version of Meet on the Play Store.

When two Meet, one must go

As first spotted by 9to5Google, the Meet (Original) app has officially stopped working and is now prompting users to download the newer version of the app. A pop-up in the old app directs users to download the new Meet app, highlighting improved features like reactions and the ability to call other Meet users directly. While the Play Store listing for Meet (Original) remains accessible, the app itself no longer works, as we've confirmed on our own devices.

Phasing out the original Meet app is a logical move for Google as it continues to focus on developing and enhancing the newer, more widely used version of Meet. The Duo-rebranded Google Meet has over 5 billion downloads on the Play Store and is where Google has been adding new features. Redirecting users to this app aligns with Google's goal of consolidating its video services into a single, feature-rich platform.