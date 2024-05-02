Summary Google Messages' Nudges feature reminded users to reply to messages and follow up, but is now fading away without explanation.

Google Messages, the primary messaging application pre-installed on most Android devices, followed in the footsteps of Gmail with "Nudges." The feature, which rolled out in late 2021, essentially reminds users about replying to messages they might have missed, and prompts them regarding messages that might need a follow-up. The handy feature also reminds users about birthdays stored in their contact list. The feature, which is an early example of Google using Machine Learning, is now starting to fade away.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the feature no longer appears in the latest Google Messages beta (version 20240429), though for us, it is still visible in the stable build (version 20240409).

Why the feature is being removed is unclear. Heading to Settings → Suggestions no longer shows Nudges. It still, however, houses Smart Reply, Suggested Actions, Magic Compose, and Suggested Stickers.

Nudges was a desirable tool, especially for people like me that suck at texting and are bad with dates. Sure, you can add birthday reminders to your calendar, but having the option to receive reminders directly from the app that you'd use to send messages was a tad bit more convenient. Plus, for the average user, the constant shuffling of features between apps can be confusing and deterring.

Sure, passive reminders to reply to messages, especially when they're bumped to the top of the message list, can be obtrusive. But that's why there was a toggle that allowed users to disable the feature.

As of today, the feature is still up on Google Messages' support page and on Android's Google Messages landing page, adding to the confusion regarding the feature's removal.

It is currently unknown if Google will offer a replacement for Nudges directly within Google Messages. If it does have something in the works, Google I/O 2024 is likely where we'll hear more about it. The Mountain View, California-based company might announce the Pixel 8a at I/O 2024, paired with AI and Android 15-related announcements. The conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14. Check out what all we're expecting to see at the event below.