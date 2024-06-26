Summary Google is switching back to its old search page style.

The feature was scrapped due to lack of higher user satisfaction and an aim to speed up searches.

The change will first be seen on desktop, then will arrive on mobile over next few months.

Whether you love it or hate it, Google's continuous scrolling experiment is finally coming to an end. The brand introduced this feature a few years back, and now it's reverting the Google Search page back to its old style, which will let users have more control over searches, displaying only what they want, when they want.

Search Engine Land is now reporting that the feature is going away, and the old results page is going to take its place. Going forward, this will give users a clearer sense of how many results there are and will perhaps make it far easier to find what you're actually looking for.

Everything old is new again

Google is still a search juggernaut, and despite its AI upgrades, a lot of folks have already stopped using the platform, and have instead turned to alternate solutions to find answers to their questions. This could be the reason why this change is being implemented now. Google stated that its infinite scrolling UI "didn’t lead to significantly higher satisfaction" when using its service.

And the new change will "allow the search company to serve the search results faster on more searches, instead of automatically loading results that users haven’t explicitly requested." Of course, like always, the internet is just simply changing again.As far as the changes go, you're going to first see this happen on the desktop interface.

And as far as the mobile experience, the news outlet reports that this change will also come over the next few months. So if you don't see the change on your Android phone just yet, you'll know why. Just like the old interface, users will now be able to access the next page of results just by selecting that option at the bottom of the current results page.

For the most part, users should be familiar with this, since the change to continuous scrolling was only done a few years ago. But will this change be enough to bring people back? Or is it already too late for Google to make these changes? Let us know in th comments below.