Google took its fair share of time to bring Assistant to Wear OS 3. While the Galaxy Watch 4 series launched running Wear OS 3 in August 2021, Google Assistant debuted for the platform almost a year later in June 2022. Even now, a year since the voice assistant's Wear OS 3 release, it is available on a handful of smartwatches. So, there's no guarantee that your new Wear OS 3 watch will have access to voice commands. Amidst all this confusion and to make matters more complicated, Google has killed Assistant access for Wear OS 2 watches.

Over the last week or so, Google sent out notifications to existing Wear OS 2 smartwatch users (via Reddit) informing them about the impending death of Google Assistant for the platform. It urges them to upgrade to a newer watch with Assistant support. Mishaal Rahman first highlighted this change, and within hours of his initial tweet, Assistant access was disabled for him and many others on their Wear OS 2 watch.

Fossil updated its compatible watches to Wear OS 3 in October 2022, and while the initial firmware lacked Google Assistant support, it was added with an update in June 2023. So, the demise of Google Assistant for Wear OS 2 should primarily affect TicWatch users. Despite Wear OS 3 being out for over two years, the company has been unable to roll out the upgrade for the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and TicWatch E3.

In May this year, TicWatch revealed why it was struggling with the update and promised a Q3 2023 release timeframe. With over half of the third quarter already gone, the company only has around a month to live up to its promise. TicWatch is running a Wear OS 3 beta program, but it is a closed beta, so not everyone can join it. Plus, TicWatch's Wear OS 3 firmware is not guaranteed to have Google Assistant access.

If your current Wear OS 2 smartwatch has reached its end of life and will not get the Wear OS 3 update, consider upgrading to the Pixel Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Coincidentally, Google is pulling the plug on Assistant for Wear OS 2 as it prepares a new way to interact with the voice assistant on Wear OS 3 watches.