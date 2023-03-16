Google's assassination of its own services in the past few years has not only spawned numerous "Killed By Google" memes, but it has also forced users to accept fate and migrate over to whatever alternatives they can find. It's understandable if you've grown tired of Google killing things willy-nilly, especially if you're deeply invested in the ecosystem. However, these changes just won't stop anytime soon, and the latest target of Google's scythe is a handy feature in its trip planner service.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the search giant will discontinue Google Travel's trip summaries, leaving you with the sole option of emailing your past and future itineraries to yourself. A prominent notice on the service's website confirms that trip summaries will be phased out beginning May 1.

The feature comes in handy for sorting your previously visited places, flight details, restaurant reservations, and hotel stays in chronological order. Google also uses this service to suggest other places that you might want to visit in the future. Furthermore, trip summaries allow you to review specifics about your upcoming trips, such as booking numbers and flight departure times.

While trip summaries are about to join the ranks of services that Google killed recently, you'll still be able to view your travel reservations in other Google apps like Maps. You can do so by navigating to your timeline and then going to the Trips tab. It will display the places you've visited in reverse chronological order, and tapping on a specific card will reveal your itinerary for the entire trip, complete with pictures of places arranged in a carousel. You'll also see the snaps you took on the trip from Google Photos.

There's still an option to save a trip summary, though. Google's notice says you can open the overflow menu and select the "Share" button to send all reservation dates and details to your email.

It should be noted that Travel is here to stay, and it remains one of Google's services that makes trip planning much easier. The trip planner provides information about your reservations for airlines, hotels, car rentals, or restaurants. Last year, it gained a flight price tracker that finds deals for any dates if you aren't set on when you want to go on vacation.