So you're still using a geriatric browser, huh? Maybe you're reluctant to pull the trigger on updating because it works just the way you like it, or maybe you're simply resistant to change. No matter the case, if you've been waiting for the right time for updating, Google just made this decision for you, as older versions of Chrome will stop supporting syncing with your other devices very soon.

On its official support forums, Google has announced that, alongside the stable release of Chrome 96, its browser will stop supporting sync with version 48 and older. If you're still enjoying a "vintage" variant that has yet to receive some of its newer — and occasionally frustrating — features, nothing you do or save will be synced with any of your other devices. Similarly, everything you do on newer releases will skip over your outdated browser. Google previously announced this change in the release notes for Chrome Enterprise, and its time has finally come.

Of course, this move shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Chrome 48 was released in 2016 — five whole years ago — and our online world has changed a lot since then. Unless you're running an outdated operating system like Windows XP — which supports up to Chrome 49, anyway — you really don't have an excuse.

You have a couple of weeks before Chrome 96's stable release hits everyone's computers, but there's no reason to wait. If you're running an outdated browser version, go ahead and hit that update button right now. Consider this a reminder.

