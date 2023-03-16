Remember Google Glass? It may be a distant memory by now, but ten years ago, Google put out one of its first large-scale AR experiments. These AR glasses had a big, life-enhancing prospect — a head-mounted device with a head-up display that you could interact with using your voice. After sparking initial interest among tech enthusiasts, the general public was offended by the idea of people walking around with a camera constantly pointed at others, with the term "glassholes" soon coined. Google was forced to abondon its plans, and the product was only left alive for enterprise uses with the Google Glass Enterprise Edition, which saw a revision in 2019 with the Enterprise Edition 2. Now, though, it's dead-dead. Like, dead for good.

Google has fully discontinued Glass Enterprise Edition 2 as of March 15 (via 9to5Google). If you're a business with use for these headsets, you could still buy them for an MSRP of $999, but now, they're gone forever. Google will also not release any further updates for the device, but it will keep supporting it until September 15 for things like app updates and repairs, after which point it will be completely abandoned. The only thing that will remain after that date is existing system images, and even those will be going away — Google will keep those links up until "at least" April 1, 2024, after which point the company might or might not remove them.

It's a bitter end for a device that caused so much hype back in the day, and it was legitimately useful for some business purposes. It has proven useful in the medical field, for example, and the use of Google Glasses in hospitals and during surgical procedures was actively researched. Ultimately, it probably wasn't used enough to be financially viable, which is likely why Google decided to kill it off.

The good news is that Google is more invested than ever in VR and AR, and during last year's Google I/O, it showed off brand-new AR glasses that seem to be spiritual successors to Google Glass. Who knows? The company might just be gutting this to pave way for the new things.