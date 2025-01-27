Summary Google will phase out Chrome Sync for browser versions older than 4 years (pre-2021) in 2025.

A modern, automatic sync model (introduced August 2023) replaces the outdated 2009 system, eliminating manual setup.

Users on older devices unable to update Chrome will permanently lose Sync access.

Google Chrome may not be the best browser available, but it remains the most widely used, with a massive user base on both phones and desktops. The search giant regularly updates the browser, adding new features and addressing security issues. However, despite these frequent updates, some features have stayed the same, such as the outdated Chrome Sync feature, first introduced in 2009. While the feature was impressive at the time, manually enabling data syncing after logging into your Google account feels inefficient in 2025. Google already introduced a more seamless syncing experience last year and has now announced plans to start phasing out Chrome Sync for older browser versions.

According to an official blog post, Chrome versions released before 2021 will lose Sync capabilities in "early 2025". If you are on a version of Chrome that is older than four years old, you will start seeing the error message “Update Chrome to start sync” or "Update Chrome to keep using the Chrome data in your Google Account”. Google urges users to install the latest Chrome version available for their device to retain Sync functionality. Those unable to update (due to hardware or OS limitations) will not be able to use the Chrome Sync feature on that device any longer.

Chrome Sync is a key feature that helps you access your browsing data on different devices by linking it to your Google Account. This includes things like saved passwords, extensions, and personalized settings. When it first launched in 2009, the way we used tech was totally different. The idea of a “digital identity” was still pretty new, so having a manual setup with separate steps for signing in and syncing worked for that time. But as the digital world has evolved, so have user expectations— nobody wants to deal with manual syncing anymore.

Chrome has gotten a modern, seamless sync makeover

Last August, Google announced it would replace the traditional Chrome Sync method for signing in on desktop and Android with a new "identity model." This updated approach works more like other Android apps, where syncing begins automatically as soon as you log in with your Google Account. You won’t need to manually choose the types of data you want to sync anymore.