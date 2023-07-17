A few weeks ago, Google sent a scary-sounding email to some of its account holders. The company warned that its “Album Archive” would be discontinued soon, and that you would have to back up any data from it that you want to retain. Reading on in the mail, it becomes clear that this only affects some images you’ve sent via Google’s defunct messaging service Hangouts, and doesn’t have anything to do with Google Photos. The July 19 shutdown date is now moving closer, so if you want to see what data you’ve got in your Album Archive and if you’d like to export it, now is the time.

To check out what you’ve got in store, head to Google’s Album Archive, which only exists as a website anymore. You will see most of the photos you’ve ever shared on Hangouts in this view, which could help you go down the memory lane. The archive also serves as a dumping ground for images shared on Google+, Google's defunct attempt at a social media service. Some people might also see archived shared albums in there from before Google Photos was spun out of Google+ as a service of its own.

A big banner at the top in Album Archive makes clear what next steps you should take, noting the July 19 shutdown date and offering a link to Google Takeout to export all the images in your archive.

When you click or tap that link, you’re automatically taken to the correct Google Takeout site that offers to automatically export your Album Archive for you. On that site, you can simply tap or click the Next step button, with the option to choose your preferred destination (either via a download link sent to your email or straight to your preferred cloud storage) and the frequency of the export afterward, though here, choosing the Export once option is probably the only one that makes sense. For more details on the Takeout process, consult our handy Google Takeout guide and learn how to migrate more of your data out of Google.

Album Archive may not be useful anymore with Hangouts and Google+ both dead and gone, but up until the end, it did offer a nice way to stroll down the memory lane. Personally, I’ve only ever used Hangouts to talk to my family, so seeing some old images we’ve shared during trips and vacations is nice — even if I’ve probably got all of these saved to Google Photos in any case.

Note that it's also possible to export Hangouts data via Takeout, which seems almost identical to the Album Archive export in our testing, though it's missing some metadata from Picasa albums. It's possible that people who are more active of Google+ would also miss images from some of their posts in that Hangouts-only export.