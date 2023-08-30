Summary Google's Pixel Pass, which offered a Pixel phone and access to Google services for a monthly fee, has been discontinued without notice.

Current subscribers will continue to receive their phone and services for the remaining two years of their subscription.

The reason for ending Pixel Pass is unclear, but Google says it will continue to evaluate offers based on customer feedback.

Google's Pixel Pass is excellent value if you're looking to both get a Pixel phone and get yourself tangled into Google's ecosystem. With Pixel Pass, you could get a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro phone in addition to premium access to services such as YouTube, Google One, and Google Play Pass, all for a flat monthly fee. It was one of the best ways to get yourself a Pixel phone without having to pay the full price upfront, with the phone being fully yours after being subscribed for two years. Now, though, as Google is just months away from launching the Pixel 8 lineup, Pixel Pass is gone.

On a support page (via Droid-Life), Google confirmed that effective August 29, Pixel Pass is now a thing of the past. The subscription was killed off quietly and without notice. The subscription was open for sign-ups for just two years, with users being able to get the latest Pixel phones through it — first the Pixel 6 range, and then the Pixel 7 when it came out. Google hasn't been clear about why it's killing off Pixel Pass either. A section of the support page answering that very question only says that Google continues to "evaluate offers based on customer feedback."

Users who are currently subscribed to Pixel Pass will keep the subscription for two years following the date their phone shipped, which is when the phone will be fully paid off. You'll also get $100 which you'll be able to use towards your next Pixel purchase. As for the other services that are tied to Pixel Pass, they will renew at the end of the two-year term as a discounted bundle.

It's likely we'll never know the true reason why it was killed off. If you can't pay for the Pixel 8 in full upfront, Google also offers 0% APR financing plans for its Pixel phones, and that option is still available at the time of writing. That might stick around once the Pixel 8 is released. It's not like you're losing out on a lot, anyway — Pixel Pass was also subject to credit approval, as it was just a payment plan with a bunch of Google services added in. Barring that, you could also look for another financing plan at another retailer.

