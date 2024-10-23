Key Takeaways Google Keep could add new note creation options like list, handwritten, and image support.

Enhanced handwritten mode will allow mixing pictures and text, with the ability to export as PDFs.

Google is also working on improving Keep's image-handling capabilities.

Google Keep is my go-to note-taking app on Android. It works because of its simplicity, with the recent Gemini integration making it easy to create an AI-powered list in no time. But compared to other feature-rich note-taking apps, Google Keep might sometimes feel a bit too basic. Google is seemingly working on addressing this shortcoming and supercharging its note-taking app with useful new additions.

Code-sleuth expert AssembleDebug, in a report for Android Authority, detailed the upcoming changes Google supposedly plans to add to Google Keep following a teardown of the app's latest v5.24.422.02.90 release. It appears that Keep will soon provide several note creation options, including a regular text note, a list, a handwritten note, or one with images.

Currently, Keep defaults to opening a regular text note template. To draw or add tick boxes, you need to tap the + icon again from the toolbar in the compose window and select the relevant option. Google will seemingly surface these options right when you create a note in the future.

That's not all, though. Google is also working on improving these modes. The new handwritten mode will be separate from the current drawing option and allow mixing pictures and blocks of text with handwritten content. You can also export handwritten notes as PDFs.

Additionally, you’ll soon be able to customize your Keep notes with new line and grid options, along with a variety of background colors. While simpler than the current options, they are good enough to make your important notes stand out.

Notes with images in Google Keep are about to get much better

While you can add images to a note in Keep, the implementation is fairly basic. All the pictures appear at the top, and there is currently no option to reposition them. This will supposedly change in the future, with Keep allowing users to move, resize, and crop images within a note.

As a long-time and heavy Keep user, this is my major gripe with the app, so it is good to see Google working on addressing this limitation.

All of these changes will help make Keep a better note-taking app. However, there's no telling when Google will roll out these features. Given all these enhancements are already in a working state, Google could roll them out to the public before the end of the year.