In September, we heard that, along with Wear OS redesigns, Google Keep was due to get a refreshed tablet layout in the near future. That rollout's been ongoing for weeks now, but it seems like it's finally going mainstream: 9to5Google reports seeing the new layout on their Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, and several of us at AP have it, too.

As is often the case with tablet-optimized apps, the new layout splits your notes view into two panes, with a list on the left and the content you're currently viewing on the right. It's not a drastic change, but it does wring some extra utility out of your device's big screen.

4 Images

Close

There's a button in the search bar (an icon of two arrows, to the left of your profile picture) that swaps between the new dual-pane view and a more traditional unified view, in case you're not into the more info-dense new look. We're currently seeing the new layout in Keep version 5.22.452.00.90 on both a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. If you've been jonesing for more tablet-friendly Android apps to use on your large-screen device, keep an eye out for the new Keep — you should be seeing it soon.