Google Keep’s latest update brings one of the quickest ways to make a note, and it may even prove more beneficial than using the equivalent app on your phone. A new tile for Wear OS 3 brings an easy-to-find option to jot down your thoughts quickly and easily by swiping from the watch face.

The new option has been spotted by 9to5Google on Wear OS 3 smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4, and the Montblanc Summit 3. You shouldn’t expect this to land on your smartwatch unless you’re running the latest software, and that’s currently limited to these three options. The tile comes as part of the Google Keep version 5.22.322.03.97 that began rolling out earlier this week, and if you’ve got a compatible device, you should find it arrives on your smartwatch very soon.

The tile is light on features, but if you’re keen to take notes on your smartwatch, you’ll likely find this helpful as it cuts out a couple of steps you may be used to following. The tile includes two buttons to create a new note or a list. Hit one of these to make the new entry. Then there’s a Browse button for your synced notes, plus you’ve got the Google Keep logo at the top of the page.

As ever, Google Keep allows you to record notes with your voice, so you won’t have to use a tiny keyboard to tap out your thoughts.