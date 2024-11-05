Key Takeaways Google Keep gains new floating action button for a cleaner interface with Material You design principles.

Change streamlines the user experience and adds consistency across Google's suite of productivity apps.

The new FAB is rolling out as part of a server-side update in Keep version 5.24.432.

A Google keep change first spotted all the way back in March is starting to roll out now. After already being implemented in other Google services like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, Google Keep is finally gaining a new floating action button that declutters the app's bottom bar.

The focus on streamlining the user interface across its apps with Material You principles can also be seen on applications like Google Calendar and Drive.

While the change does convert four key Keep operations from one-tap action to two-tap ones, it simplifies the overall interface and promotes consistency across Google's productivity app ecosystem, also potentially reducing the learning curve for new users. First spotted by 9to5Google, the FAB redesign is rolling out with Google Keep version 5.24.432. It's worth noting that we're not seeing the new FAB yet, suggesting that it might be rolling out as a server-side update.

Previously, the app made use of a bottom bar with four icons — going from left to right, these were for creating new lists, to create a drawing note, to record an audio note, and for image notes. Additionally, a FAB denoted by a + icon on the right of the screen also allowed users to create new notes. With the change, however, all functionality has been moved over to the right-aligned FAB and the bottom bar has been completely eliminated — essentially allowing your notes to extend all the way to the bottom of your screen.

You win some, you lose some

Source: 9to5Google (Keep - upcoming)

Elsewhere, eagle-eyed users might have noticed that the expanded FAB does not offer a button for audio recordings, potentially because not too many users utilize Keep as a recording app when superior alternatives like the Pixel Recorder already exist. Also noteworthy is that the redesign brings Material You elements to the expanded FAB with pill-shaped buttons and a color scheme that matches your device's theme.

Those put off by the extra tap now needed to create a new note or list can rely on the Keep's homescreen widget, which too, will likely lose the audio note option in favor of text notes.