All of our favorite note-taking apps are indispensable for anyone who likes to maintain lists, reminders, and other memos in one place. However, only one of those apps is available right off the bat on any new Wear OS smartwatch — Google Keep. The app has seen quite a few updates this year leading up to the Google Pixel Watch release, and Keep is now being treated to several new and colorful elements.

We think the Google Keep interface on Wear OS smartwatches desperately needed a departure from the grey-cards-on-black-background look — and 9to5Google reports exactly what has happened with the latest update. If you’ve set a background color or assigned an image to a note on the smartphone app, Keep on your wearable also shows the same color/image now.

4 Images

Close

The app has also switched from two-line previews for notes to four lines in the main feed. This means you will need to scroll more vertically, but identifying individual notes will be easier, especially if you have multiple to-do lists. Just above the buttons to create a reminder out of a note or add it to the archive, the Keep app on Wear OS now shows any collaborators you added to the note, applied labels, and the date of your last edit.

The aforementioned changes are visible in Google Keep v5.22.482.00.97 for Wear OS 3, which isn’t available on the Play Store yet. However, you can install the update from APKMirror to get a head start with the new interface. Keep in mind that image previews aren’t functional in this version, although opening the note will reveal the enclosed image.

If you’d rather wait for a stable update delivered through the Play Store, you can still enjoy recent changes to the app, like the new Keep tile and the Material You-themed buttons with rounded corners everywhere.