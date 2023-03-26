When it comes to taking great notes, we find Google Keep to be one of the best helps around. It's got dedicated apps for every platform out there and that includes Google's own Wear OS. The smartwatch version of the app has been finicky to use, but it's been getting better at helping people remind themselves of what they need to do. The app received a visual makeover in December before we got word of some new features coming to the Keep smartwatch app last month. Said payload includes new watch face complications that are about to hit smartwatches soon.

These new "Add list" and "Add note" watch face complications are making their way to Wear OS with version 5.23.102.03 of Google Keep, per 9to5Google. Tapping either icon opens up a box to choose between voice and text input. Users can access the additions from the complication slot picker in the Wear OS app, provided the update has rolled out in your region. If it hasn't yet, you can sideload this version of Keep for Wear OS from APKMirror to try your luck.

The new Google Keep complications on Wear OS are not groundbreaking but certainly welcome. The company has been making changes to some of its core apps for a while now, particularly in the run-up to the Pixel Watch release last year. More recently, Google introduced the ability to pin a single Keep note to the homescreen, thanks to a new widget.

Meanwhile, insights from the first Android 14 developer preview told us that more visual changes are coming to Wear OS, such as Material You dynamic theming across the board. All of this is part of a broader push by the search giant to improve UI and maintain consistency across all Workspace platforms.