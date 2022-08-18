Google Keep is one of the best note-taking apps on Android, whether you're jotting down notes on your phone or marking up a picture on an affordable Android tablet. It comes preinstalled on most Android devices, so you can use it as soon as you set up your new Android phone or tablet.

If you're new to Google Keep, you'll want to brush up on the app's essential features. Once you've familiarized yourself with the app, follow this guide for some tips and tricks to use the app in new and exciting ways.

Create a smart shopping list with Google Keep

Lists are easy to make, but their potential goes beyond a simple column of checkboxes. Link them to Google Assistant to add and remove items using a voice command from any Google Assistant-enabled smart home device.

Create a list in Google Keep. Say, "Hey Google, open Assistant settings" to open Google Assistant's settings menu. 2 Images Close Tap See all Assistant Settings . Scroll down and tap Notes & Lists . 2 Images Close Tap the radio button next to Google Keep . Close

You can now say, "Hey Google, add (item) to my (list name) list" or "Hey Google, remove (item) from my (list name) list." It's worth brushing up on how to use Google Assistant to see how else you can use the smart assistant.

Import your notes into Google Docs

When a short writing project turns into a long one, import your Keep notes into Google Docs. It's a seamless transition, so you won't have to worry about replacing headers or bullet points. There are two ways to perform this action, depending on which app you start from.

How to import Keep notes within Google Docs

This method only works on the desktop version of Google Docs. If you're on mobile, try the other method.

Open Google Docs. Click the arrow button in the lower-right corner of your screen to expand the side panel. Click the Google Keep icon on the right of your screen to open the Keep panel. 2 Images Close Drag and drop your notes into your document. Close

You can also create Keep notes within Google Docs by clicking Take a note at the top of the Keep sidebar. Notes created in this manner contain a link to the Google Doc, so you can access the document by opening the note within the Google Keep app. This is useful if you want to attach notes to a document.

How to copy a Keep note into Google Docs

This is the best method if you're starting on mobile. If Docs is open on your computer, we recommend using the previous method.

Open any note within Google Keep. Tap the three-dot button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap Send . 2 Images Close Tap Copy to Google Docs . Close

If your note doesn't have a title, the note is saved as "Google Keep Document" within Docs.

How to change your Google Keep reminder times

When you create a reminder in Google Keep, you have the option of Morning, Afternoon, Evening, or Night to set your reminder to, as well as a custom time option. Keep has preset times, but you can change these in the settings menu to ones suited to your lifestyle. This can save you a couple of taps when setting reminders.

Tap the three-line button in the upper-right corner of your screen to open the navigation drawer. Tap Settings . 2 Images Close Tap Morning , Afternoon , or Evening . Choose a time and tap OK . 2 Images Close

When you set a reminder, you see your preset times instead of Keep's times.

Create and add a label to a Google Keep note

Labels are a nifty way to organize and search your notes. Your Keep notes can be filtered by labels, and you can add multiple labels to notes. There are a few ways to add them, but this is the most convenient way to create and add a label to a note.

How to create and add a label to a Keep note

Open any note. Tap the three-dot button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap Labels . 2 Images Close Tap a checkbox next to an existing label, or tap Enter label name to create a new label. Close

How to filter your Keep notes by label

Tap the three-line button in the upper-right corner of your screen to open the navigation drawer. Tap a label underneath the Label heading. 2 Images Close

Install the Chrome extension to add images or web pages to Keep quickly

There are many useful Google Chrome extensions, and the Keep extension is one of the best. It allows you to add any web page or image to Google Keep with a few clicks.

Install the Google Keep extension . Right-click on an image or anywhere on a web page. Hover over Google Keep Chrome Extension in the context menu. Choose one of the options. Regardless of the option you choose, the Keep note contains a URL to the web page. The image is saved to Keep, and you can add a note or label to the item from the pop-up window. 2 Images Close

Create and manage your Google Keep notes with Android widgets

Google Keep has three handy widgets for your Android phone's homescreen. The first lets you create a note with a tap, the second lets you scroll through your notes without opening the app, and the third is dedicated to a single note. Simply long-press on your phone's homescreen to access your Widgets menu, and then search for Keep to find the widgets.

2 Images

Close

You can adjust the size of these widgets to change the available buttons.

Grab text from an image in Google Keep

You can copy text from an image saved in your Keep notes. It's copied below the image, where you can edit it as needed.

Open a saved image within Google Keep. Tap the image. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Grab image text . 2 Images Close

Take notes like a pro

Google Keep is perfect for notes on the go, but you'll want something with more features for long-form content. Learn these Google Docs tips and tricks to make the most of Google's power document editor.