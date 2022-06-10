Google Keep is a straightforward note-taking app from Google that incorporates plenty of useful features to manage your notes. It's available on the Google Play Store, App Store, and web browsers. Many of the best Android phones also come with it preinstalled. Since the app is part of the Google ecosystem, seamless integration with Google Drive is a given. Notes are automatically backed up and count toward your 15GB of storage space. It's a great app if you're always jotting something down.

Whether you've always had it and never given it a shot or aren't aware of what Google Keep is, this article provides you with everything you need to start using it.

Getting started with Google Keep

Google Keep was launched in 2013 as Google's dedicated note-taking app. Think of Keep as a pad of digital sticky notes. While it lacks many of the advanced features you'll find in Google Docs, it is excellent for basic things like a quick note, grocery list, or random idea for an upcoming project or blog post.

Although the Keep notepad works as a place to jot down your to-do list in a pinch, you'll probably be happier with Google Tasks or a more robust to-do list or task management app.

Keep works with personal and Google Workplace (G Suite) accounts. The Keep Android app is available in the Google Play Store, and iPhone and iPad users will find the Keep app in the App Store. And, like most Google services, Keep works in most web browsers through the desktop app. There's also a Google Keep web clipper extension in the Chrome Web Store.

Keep notes sync across devices in real time as long as you're logged in to the same Google account.

How to create notes in Google Keep

You can create five types of notes in Google Keep. Opening the app displays five icons at the bottom of your screen. From left to right, these are:

List : Create checkboxes in front of your list items.

: Create checkboxes in front of your list items. Drawing : Best for handwritten notes and sketches.

: Best for handwritten notes and sketches. Audio : Record a voice note.

: Record a voice note. Photo : Annotate an image within Google Keep.

: Annotate an image within Google Keep. Regular: Create a generic text note.

To create a note, tap the appropriate icon to make a note of that type.

Here are a few tips to help you out:

Each note type has a Title field. Filling this out adds a bold header to your note on the homescreen.

field. Filling this out adds a bold header to your note on the homescreen. If you want to combine notes (for example, to add a photo to a checklist or a recording to a drawing), open a note and tap the plus button in the lower-left corner of your screen to bring up a list of options.

button in the lower-left corner of your screen to bring up a list of options. To archive or delete a note, long-press on it and tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Then tap Archive or Delete. You can access these notes later by tapping the menu in the upper-left corner of your screen, then tapping Archive or Trash.

How to set a reminder in Google Keep

The Google Keep app has a simple reminder function, which can trigger at a time or location. The location reminder is perfect for situations like bringing up your shopping list when you arrive at the grocery store.

Long press on a note on the homescreen. Tap the alarm bell in the upper-right corner of your screen. Select the Time or Place tab. Enter your details and tap Save. 2 Images

If you're already in a note, you can access the reminder button in the upper-left corner of your screen. It has a slightly different UI when accessed here, but the functionality is identical.

How to collaborate and share notes in Google Keep

Google Keep has multiple features for sharing and collaboration. This is perfect if you shop with someone else, want to send a drawing to a friend, or need to send a voice memo to a colleague.

How to share notes in the mobile app

Long press on a note. Tap the vertical ellipsis button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Send. Choose a suggested contact or app. Or, tap a messaging app to bring up a list of contacts to share with. 2 Images

How to add a collaborator to a note

Sharing a note sends a formatted copy (for example, sharing a photo note sends it as an image file). If you want to add someone to the original Google Keep note, add them as a collaborator.

Open a note. Tap the vertical ellipsis button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap the Collaborator button. 2 Images Close Enter the email address of the recipient. Tap Save.

All collaborators on a note will have their profile picture shown below the note. To remove a collaborator, tap their profile icon at the bottom of the note, and then tap the X button next to their name.

How to organize and customize notes in Google Keep

There are plenty of ways to manage and customize notes in Google Keep. It's worth taking the time to do so, as the app can become cluttered otherwise.

Labels : Long press on a note and tap the Label button in the upper-right corner of your screen. You can search and sort your notes by label.

: Long press on a note and tap the button in the upper-right corner of your screen. You can search and sort your notes by label. Drag & Drop : Long press on a note and drag it to change its location on the Google Keep homepage.

: Long press on a note and drag it to change its location on the Google Keep homepage. Pins : Long press on a note and tap the P in button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Pinned notes always appear first on the homepage.

: Long press on a note and tap the button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Pinned notes always appear first on the homepage. Views : On the Google Keep homepage, tap the button to the left of your profile picture. You can change the view between Single-column and Multi-column .

: On the Google Keep homepage, tap the button to the left of your profile picture. You can change the view between and . Color : Long press on a note and tap the Palette button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap a color to change the note's background.

: Long press on a note and tap the button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap a color to change the note's background. Background: Open a note and tap the Palette button in the lower-left corner of your screen. Scroll right to select a background for your note.

Additional features you'll want to try

Google Keep may not be as robust as some other popular note apps. Still, it's part of the Google ecosystem and plays well with other Google services. Here are a few of the Keep integrations to try.

When you create a reminder in Keep, it automatically syncs with your Google Calendar. The resulting event looks the same as if you made a reminder within Google Calendar. If you use a G Suite and personal Google account on the same device, you'll need to tweak the settings and ensure your Workplace administrator has enabled all of Keep's features.

If you're capturing ideas for a paper or project, you can access your Google Keep notes in Google Docs. Open the side panel in Google Docs and drag images from Keep to your document. If you have hundreds of notes, you can quickly find them by using the search bar in the side panel. It's just as powerful as a Google search but only sifts through your text and audio notes.

Keep seamlessly integrates with Google Assistant. If you use a Google Nest Hub, say, "Hey Google, take a note." You can create regular notes, and you can create and manage your lists here, which is perfect if you're preparing shopping lists.

Take notes quickly and easily with Google Keep

Google Keep is a fantastic app that lets you quickly create, edit, and share notes. If you recently got a new Android phone, Google Keep, alongside the best Android apps, will help you get the most out of your phone.