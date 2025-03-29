Summary The Google Keep app for Android introduces a new toggle to create text notes with a single tap.

This toggle has been in development for a few months now and is rolling out in a limited capacity to some users.

While a single tap of the button will create a text note, long-pressing the button in the bottom right corner of the screen will pull up other options.

The Google Keep team decided to shake things up with a redesign of its floating action button (FAB) back in November. While the updated FAB accommodated plenty of options, it also had the side effect of adding an extra step to create a basic text-only note, which is arguably among the most used features on the note-taking app. Thankfully, we saw evidence of this changing in early January with a "Create text notes with a single tap" option in settings. This new toggle is now rolling out to some Android devices running the latest version of Google Keep for Android.

According to 9to5Google, the toggle to "Create text notes by default" is live on one of their devices running version 5.25.102.01.90. However, I didn't have the same luck, so it's likely part of a server-side update. With this toggle enabled, users can create a text note with a single tap of the FAB in the bottom right corner of the screen, while it currently requires an additional tap.

Some other changes in tow