Google isn’t known for keeping services around for long, often killing off projects we never heard of and merging others that existed as separate apps for the longest time. The company confused users with the Meet-Duo merger, and recently shifted all our reminders from Assistant and Calendar to Google Tasks. Now, the note-taking app, Keep, is next in line, as Google plans to migrate reminders from the app to Tasks now.

In March, Google finalized the switch from Calendar reminders to Google Tasks, where all the recurring reminders added to Calendar through Assistant commands were moved to Google Tasks. With this change, they still showed up in Calendar, but the option to create new reminders disappeared from the app. It would seem like Google is hunting down all the services which offer reminders, and transferring your content to Tasks, and Keep is next in the pecking order.

The app features a Reminders option in the left-hand sidebar, where you can create notes perpetually associated with a date and time when you’ll be reminded of them. The arrangement serves as a convenient workaround to an alarm, timer or reminder in another app alerting you about a certain Keep note that needs attention.

Google Keep is up next

<string name="tasks_reminders_migration_keep_migration_info_message">Your reminders from Google Keep (%s) have been added to your tasks</string> <string name="tasks_from_keep">From Keep</string> <string name="tasks_notification_open_note">Open note</string>

App sleuth AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) recently found a few strings of code in Keep suggesting a migration reminder is right around the corner (via PiunikaWeb). Version 2024.04.08.624881071.1-release of the app features hidden flags and a URL which suggests the migrated reminders and tasks will show up in a dedicated list named Tasks from Keep. With that, we could see the reminders feature disappear from Keep Notes entirely. After the change goes live, you might have to add detailed description to reminders created in Tasks.

ShowKeepMigrationToast_enabled ShowKeepChips_enabled

AssembleDebug notes the above flags are also related to the planned migration, but toggling them has not resulted in visible changes yet. Meanwhile, the URL buried in Google Keep code redirects to the app’s support hub on the web, but doesn’t surface anything related to the migration. These bits of evidence suggest the transition to Keep might be a while away, but it is challenging to speculate on timelines accurately.