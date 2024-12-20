Summary Google Keep users are being prompted to "Reload" their feed for new features to reflect on the app.

However, Google warns that this process could take some time, depending on the type of notes saved in Keep.

Separately, Google Keep is also getting rounded corners for the in-note menus, offering a refreshed look.

Google Keep is comfortably among the best note-taking apps for Android right now. And if recent information is correct, Keep could get even better by becoming a system app. Not everybody uses Keep the same way. While some may extensively rely on the app to take down notes, make checklists, or save receipts or other images, others use it sparingly. Google is now rolling out a feature to ensure both groups of users remain in sync with new feature additions.

As 9to5Google reports, users on Google Keep for Android and iOS are being prompted to refresh their feed with a banner that says "Reload Keep," with the corresponding text explaining why this is necessary. This is to ensure "new features" are rolled out to the app, with Google adding that existing notes will be "saved" (to the cloud) before the process begins. There's also the warning that this process could "take a while," which will likely be the case if you have large attachments, such as images, saved within Keep.

Tapping Learn more on this banner redirects to a Google Keep support page, which says the reload prompt could appear if the user hasn't accessed the app recently and/or when new features are available. If you don't want to get into the reload process immediately, this banner offers a Snooze option to hide it temporarily. I couldn't find anything different after tapping Reload on the banner, so whatever the changes are, they are either too minor or not visible right away.

A minor UI change is also on the way

The folks at 9to5 have also spotted rounded corners on all the available menus inside a note. This includes the + icon, Color + Background, the three-dot overflow menu on the bottom right of the screen, and the Remind me later menu accessible from the top right (bell with a plus icon).

This isn't a change that most will notice instantly, though it's clear that Google is making a conscious effort to improve the user experience on Keep, even if it's in the form of minor updates. The menus with rounded corners reportedly appear on v5.24.492.x of the app, though it may not be widely available.