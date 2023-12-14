Summary Android 14 introduces a new note-taking feature that allows users to jot down notes with a stylus using an overlay or lock screen shortcut.

Google Keep is one of the best note-taking apps on Android and has added support for this new feature in Android 14.

The latest version of Google Keep includes options to customize note-taking settings on the lock screen and offers the ability to set preferences for creating new notes too.

Android 14 is chock-full of interesting new features, and it is already available on some of our favorite smartphones. There are several such bits and bobs we are still uncovering with the QPR2 release, but we glimpsed a handy note-taking feature in the OS way back in July. It allowed you to summon a notes app of your choice in an overlay to jot down notes with a stylus. The latest version of Google Keep includes support for this feature, although it isn’t fully operational just yet.

Google Keep may not be the best app to keep track of your shopping lists, but it is one of the best note taking apps on Android. Google Keep allows you to type out your thoughts, or scribble them freehand. These abilities make it the perfect tool for quickly jotting thoughts down, as soon as they strike. Android 14 has a few new features catering specifically to this note-jotting niche — people who often use their phone or tablet with a stylus paired via Bluetooth.

In a video from July, Rahman showed that Android 14 allows setting up a lock screen shortcut to launch a default note-taking app. You could also use a new system-level parameter, so the stylus buttons summon the same app in a floating chat bubble, much like Messenger bubbles. Sleuths at the Google News group on Telegram report Google Keep includes options pertaining to these Android 14 features. For instance, you can choose Keep as the Default notes app in your device settings.

Additionally, with the Force enable Notes role toggle enabled in developer settings for Android 14, you could use a home screen shortcut to open a notes app of your choice. The toggle also unlocks the possibility of setting one of the lock screen shortcuts, set one of the lock screen shortcuts to open up Google Keep. This means when Android finally supports this handy feature for taking notes with a stylus, you should be able to use Keep as the default notes app, on the lock screen, or in the screen overlay even when another app is active.

Interestingly, a new settings section within Google Keep also allows customizing how often new notes are created when you access the app through its lock screen shortcut. Available under the Lock screen notes section, this setting allows you to reopen your most recent note from the lock screen for five minutes after you lock the device and set it aside. This is perfect for those ideas which come to mind the instant you set aside the tablet and stylus after jotting down your thoughts. You can also set longer timers with the For two hours, Just today, and Always options. After the set timer expires, the shortcuts default to creating a new note every time they are accessed.

However, the Notes role is not enabled by default in Android 14 and Keep is only laying the groundwork for the feature’s eventual release. So, tapping the shortcut only prompts you to update the app, and redirects to the Play Store. This is a promising sign suggesting an upcoming update will help you jot down thoughts spontaneously on the latest version of Android.