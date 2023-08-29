Summary Google Keep is a reliable note-taking app that offers features like doodling and sync across devices.

The app currently sorts notes in reverse chronological order by default, but a hidden flag reveals three additional sorting options: Custom, Date created, and Date modified.

While these sorting options are not available in the stable version of the app, the code suggests Google is exploring the possibility of adding them in the future.

There are scores of apps on the Play Store which allow you to take notes, jot down shopping lists, and keep everything organized. Google Keep is one of the best note-taking apps there is, because it ticks all the right boxes — support for doodling, platform-agnostic sync across your devices, and it even picked up support for rich text formatting features recently. Now, it appears Google devs are focused on making it easier to sort your notes and lists in the app.

Presently, the Google Keep app sorts your notes in a reverse chronological order by default, placing the most recently created or edited note at the top. If this isn’t ideal, you can tap and hold to drag and reorder notes in any sequence you like. Besides, Keep allows pinning a few of these notes to the top, so you don’t need to go scrolling in search of them. However, besides a custom arrangement and the reverse chronological system, the app doesn’t have any other options to sort your lists.

Thankfully, @AssembleDebug on Telegram used the GAppsMod tool to activate a hidden flag in Keep, revealing additional sorting options. Enabling flag number 45414568 presents three sorting options — Custom, Date created, and Date modified. Although the related post in the GAppsMod Flags Telegram channel doesn’t reveal more, we suspect the Date created option will put the newest note first, even if you edit older notes after creating the latest one. Conversely, the Date modified option should sort your lists the way Keep does today, placing the most recently edited or created note at the top, just underneath the pinned ones. Meanwhile, the Custom option should preserve the order in which you manually arrange the items using the drag-and-drop method.

It would be nice to have these options in the stable version of the Google Keep app, but chances are slim, because these are enabled using dormant code guarded by hidden flags on the latest beta version of Google Keep. Most Android users may not be able to activate the flag to try the feature out themselves, because the GAppsMod tool requires root access to work.

However, evidence of sorting options in the code is proof enough Google is exploring the avenue. Now, we just hope Keep picks up these options in the stable channel because they would be incredibly useful to ensure your notes and lists are always organized in your personalized way. Until then, keep pinning the lists you access the most at the top.