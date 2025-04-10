Summary Google Keep's updated widget now follows Material You guidelines, with a cleaner design and new shape options.

The new widget utilizes homescreen space better, with larger flower-style options and more rounded buttons.

The update only affects the quick-capture widget for Google Keep.

Google Keep, potentially one of the most beloved of Google's suite of apps, has been getting some much-needed attention lately. Proof of this can be found with the new Google Keep widget rolling out today.