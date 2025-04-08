Summary
- Google Keep is rolling out a redesigned Quick Capture widget for Android devices.
- The new widget layout now uses full space and follows Google's latest design guidelines.
- The update is tied to a server-side rollout, so not all users will see changes immediately.
Despite the long list of note-taking apps on Android, Google Keep still remains one of our favorite options. It's free, has a simple, easy-to-use interface, and is easily accessible on the web. However, despite being a popular and widely used app, the widgets have stayed mostly the same since their redesign in Android 12.
