Summary Google Keep is rolling out a redesigned Quick Capture widget for Android devices.

The new widget layout now uses full space and follows Google's latest design guidelines.

The update is tied to a server-side rollout, so not all users will see changes immediately.

Despite the long list of note-taking apps on Android, Google Keep still remains one of our favorite options. It's free, has a simple, easy-to-use interface, and is easily accessible on the web. However, despite being a popular and widely used app, the widgets have stayed mostly the same since their redesign in Android 12.