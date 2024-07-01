Summary Google Keep now supports multi-account use on the same device at the same time, improving collaboration.

Keep had already supported switching between accounts, but this update allows large-screen devices to use two accounts simultaneously in split-screen mode.

While Keep's simplicity has been praised, it could benefit from richer text editing and more features.

If you’re an avid user of Google Keep, you know how convenient the note-taking app can be for both work and personal purposes. That being said, it hasn’t always been easy to manage your notes when they're spread across multiple accounts. While it's possible to switch between multiple accounts, we haven't been able to use both accounts at the same time — something that would be particularly useful for people with notes spread across a Workspace account and a free Gmail login. Now, multi-account support is expanding, enabling better multitasking with notes on devices like tablets and foldables.

As explained by Google in a Workspace update, multiple accounts can now be used simultaneously within Keep on the same large-screen device. This means that, if you have a tablet or foldable, you can open a note in one account, then trigger split-screen mode to open another instance of Google Keep. In the second instance, you'll be able to switch to another Google account like your work profile to show Keep notes from both accounts side-by-side. Ultimately, this results in less interruption and more streamlined work while using the app.

Keep's not perfect, but it keeps getting better

The tweak to Keep is being made available to people with Workspace accounts as well as personal Google accounts. A rollout timeframe wasn't explicitly announced, but Google states that it's rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, so those in the former group should start getting it right away, while the latter group (most Workspace users) will begin receiving access to the feature one week later. Those with personal Gmail accounts should expect a similar rollout timeframe to the Scheduled Release group.

As Google Keep continues to evolve, so do opinions on the app. In some instances, users have found its simplicity to be beneficial. Unlike alternative note-taking apps with all the bells and whistles, Keep’s basic interface makes it a breath of fresh air. That being said, there are still some features that the app could stand to have. For instance, Google Keep’s lack of rich text editing holds it back in situations where formatting is necessary. Given Google’s recent updates to Keep, though, more improvements are likely on the agenda.