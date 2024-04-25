Summary Google is migrating reminders from Keep Notes to Tasks, making it easier to manage tasks across multiple apps seamlessly.

This change affects user workflow by consolidating reminders in Tasks, allowing for better organization and visibility.

Users may experience cluttered calendars and Google doesn't state if location-based reminder creation will survive this migration.

Not too long ago, Google fused Assistant and Calendar reminders with the Tasks app, streamlining workflows while still displaying pending tasks in the various views available for the Calendar app. This change set the precedent for a similar migration of reminders created in the company’s Keep Notes app, over to Tasks. Google’s latest announcement makes this consolidation official, so here’s a quick look at what’s changing and how it could affect Keep users.

Google Keep Notes is one of the best note-taking apps for Android, especially if you’re looking for a solution that goes beyond supporting every form of note, checklist, and scribble. You can set location-based reminders in the app, or create a detailed note and set up a reminder within the app to be reminded of it at the ideal time in the future.

Unfortunately, we reported on Google Keep code sightings earlier this month, suggesting it is the end of the road for reminders in the app. Now, Google has made the official announcement and over the coming year, your reminders will be saved to Tasks (via @AssembleDebug on X). By association, these reminders will also show up in the other apps that have been merged with Tasks, including Google Calendar and Assistant.

Prepare to see all your reminders everywhere

Source: Google

If you preferred having your personal reminders curated in Keep while all the work stuff lived in Calendar for the same Google account, you’ll soon find yourself staring at a very cluttered calendar view. Google’s announcement doesn’t specifically address what will happen to location-based reminders you could create in Keep, because that feature isn’t natively available in Tasks.

Google says for the coming year, you’ll have access to the same reminders in Keep, Tasks, Gmail, Chat, Docs, Assistant, and Calendar. This consolidation is a great step for Workspace suite customers because they make it easy to stay on top of all your deadlines and lists. However, there’s a chance the company will eventually make Tasks the only app where you can create a reminder at all, because when reminders were migrated over from Calendar, they disappeared from there.