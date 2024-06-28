Google Keep might not be the flashiest note-taking app ever created, but it gets the job done with its basic functionality and layout options. It lets you take notes with a widget or in no more than three taps, and it syncs across the web, smartphones, large-screen tablets, and just about anything else that can run a browser.

It’s a great tool that's baked into the Google ecosystem, providing an excellent overall experience for those who want an easy-to-use and free app to jot down notes in a hurry. While some might argue it’s potentially a bit too basic, I'll explain why those arguments aren’t entirely reasonable. However, there are some valid points that Google should address sooner rather than later.

Google Keep’s superpower lies in its simplicity

You don’t always need more features to write a quick note

Earlier this month, my colleage Brady Snyder explained why Google Keep is struggling to keep it together. While I agree with some of his points thoughts, I disagree with the overall argument.

First and foremost, as a heavy Google Keep notes user, I can say that the app covers the fundamentals for me. As I switch between different phones, Keep is one of the best note-taking apps I can always rely on to keep my notes synchronized between devices. Be it my Mac or Windows PC, one of my Android phones, or even my iPhone, it’s always in sync, enabling me to save text, documents, or even images with ease to re-use on other machines and platforms.

Keep’s best feature is that it’s simple to use. While it doesn’t have any much advanced functionality, it’s easy to use without distractions. It’s good enough to jot down anything in a rush, and I’m not afraid to admit that I even used it during media briefings when Docs was just an extra tap away. Everything is saved instantly, and the integrations allow me to easily copy and paste it into Docs later, where I can format it to be more presentable.

Keep is good, but it does need a few extra features

It has the right fundamentals

One of the main arguments for using a different note-taking app comes down to the added functionality. Microsoft OneNote, Evernote, and many other third-party note-taking apps provide more customizable options for making lists, editing text with rich editing tools, the ability to add password-protected notes, and so much more.

As much as I want to defend Keep, there’s no denying that it’s simply too basic in its current form. While it doesn’t need much else, it would be nice to have a rich text editing feature that highlights certain parts of our notes with a few simple taps.

Password-protected notes would be another neat feature I’d love to see, so they wouldn’t freely float around in the app when a friend or family member wants to look at our shopping lists. Of course, you always have the ability to share one specific note with someone, so that’s a convenient way to keep things separate.

The fact that Keep retains the most basic tools is both good and bad. It’s great because anyone can freely use the app to take advantage of its limited, but essential functionality. However, it’s limiting because more advanced users are unable to integrate it into their lives as it lacks some non-essential features that would add to the overall experience.

Keep doesn’t have to compete with other apps

Even if those apps are more powerful

If you've ever looked at the most popular note-taking apps on the Play Store, you probably know that Evernote, Bundle Notes, Fusebase, and a few others all have additional features and ways to get work done. Users can add labels, even more tags, and set how long a certain task takes, among many others.

However, given the simplicity of Google Keep, it’s clear to me that it doesn’t try to compete against these apps and services. Google’s notes app isn’t meant to take on paid offerings — it’s a simple and quick way to take notes. The fundamentals are covered and work well across devices; by the looks of it, that’s enough to retain millions of users.

That’s one of the main reasons I always rely on Keep, as the simple user interface and features don’t clutter the app, and it gets the job done beautifully. If I wanted or needed more features, I could use a different service.

For some, paying for additional features, support, and an enhanced experience is a great option. In contrast, the vast majority won't pay and are happy with the simple features that continue to work, as they're integrated to let users make the most of it using different Google services.

So, while Keep isn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination, it’s good enough for most of us who just need a simple app. For those who want more advanced functionality, downloading a better note-taking app is as easy as downloading one from the Play Store.