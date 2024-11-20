Key Takeaways Google Keep is working on a "Help me draw" feature in Workspace Labs that will bring doodles and sketches to life using Gemini.

Although we know about the feature's existence now, it's not fully functional just yet, indicating that Google may take some time to make it widely available.

Google Keep hasn't seen a lot of generative AI features in the past, with the app only receiving Help me create a list feature this August.

There's a lot to love about Google Keep, even if it's not the only option in the crowded note-taking apps category. With Gemini being Google's latest superpower, one would expect a ton of AI features to be baked into Keep already. However, barring the "Help me create a list" functionality, we haven't seen any significant AI additions to the app. But that could change soon, with a new report shedding light on Google Keep's upcoming "Help me draw" feature to turn hand-drawn doodles and sketches into AI art.

Digging through Google Keep v5.24.462.04.90, Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug has managed to uncover and activate the "Help me draw" feature. The site predicts that this may be related to the "text to sketch" feature that popped up in a previous APK teardown, which predominantly covered non-AI upgrades to Keep's note-taking chops.

Close

The welcome screen gives us some context, specifying that Help me draw is part of the Workspace Labs program and that you can use it to "bring your doodles to life." When available, this new tool can be found in the tab that contains brushes and other sketching tools, identified by the now-familiar sparkle icon.

In addition to applying AI to an existing sketch, this Help me draw tool will let you type in a few words to generate a new image from scratch, which is likely the text-to-sketch feature we referenced above. Meanwhile, the text-to-sketch feature will give users a choice between three sketch styles — vector drawing, colored pencil, and ink marker.

It's still a work in progress

Close

While the fact that there's a welcome screen and a user interface ready for the new Help me draw functionality is welcome news, the folks at Android Authority were unable to generate a sketch in this fashion. The site didn't have any luck with the text-to-sketch functionality either, which tells us that Google is still putting the finishing touches on these AI features.

Although the timing of these AI features' arrival is uncertain right now, the site has uncovered a support page URL that Google has kept aside for whenever Help me draw is ready to go live. This is a good indicator that the feature is close to being widely available. However, we must also remember that Google Keep waited several months to roll out the Help me create a list feature after it was initially spotted in development.