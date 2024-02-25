Summary Google Keep is now widely testing the AI-generated "Help me create a list" feature for Android smartphone users.

The feature is limited to users enrolled in the Workspace Labs program and is accessible via the new floating action button.

Google has been working on this feature for a while now, with an early leak revealing the development of Magic Lists.

Google Keep is a handy notetaking tool available by default on the best Android phones, with the app's functionality also gradually improving on Android tablets in the recent past. In October last year, we learned about Google working on bundling generative AI chops with Keep, specifically in the form of Magic Lists. Some weeks later, we learned that Google Keep would make this available to users under a "Help me create a list" floating action button (FAB) within the app. This particular experiment is now widely available to more Google Keep users across the globe.

9to5Google reports seeing this option on their Google Keep app for Android. A couple of screenshots provided by the publication detail the aforementioned FAB and the follow-up screen, which contains a text field to enter the prompt. There's no mention of a specific version of Google Keep that enables this functionality, so it could be a server-side push.

Close

Needless to say, this feature is only available for people who are enrolled in Google Workspace Labs. So if you're in the program, be sure to check out the Keep app on your Android phone and give this AI-generated feature a go. If the feature is available in your region, the FAB will appear on the bottom right of the screen when you open a new note, as shown above.

When ready, you can shoot up prompts to get them turned into a proper list immediately. For instance, you can ask Keep to prepare a list of items required to make your favorite dish or tell you what to pack for an upcoming vacation. First-time users will be greeted with a welcome screen, which we've already seen in a late November reveal, thanks to 9to5Google. Furthermore, we know how Google Keep will respond to queries while we've also caught a glimpse of the Insert button that lets you add the contents to the list in one tap.

Close

The welcome screen for "Help me create a list" (left); The AI-generated list and the Insert tab (right) via 9to5Google

The term "Help me create a list" is quite lengthy to be on a floating button, as the publication rightly points out, so the words could change in a future release. There's also the sparkle and pencil icon within the button, similar to the one on Gmail's Help Me Write feature, which also leverages Google's generative AI capabilities.