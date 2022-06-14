How do you keep track of quick little lists and notes on your phone? While there are still those of us trying to unlearn “just email yourself” as the go-to solution for all things that need to be remembered, the obvious solution is using purpose-built tools like Google Keep. Back in May we took a look at work underway to bring Keep into, well, the 20th century (if we're being honest), with support for rich text markup. Now it looks like support for bolding, italicizing, and underlining text will also be joined by the ability to choose from a few different font sizes.

Like last time, the team at 9to5Google has done a teardown on Keep's latest release and discovered a few text strings that sure seem to make direct reference to font-size controls:

<string name=”font_size_small”>Small</string>

<string name=”font_size_medium”>Medium</string>

<string name=”font_size_large”>Large</string>

For now, at least, that's all we have — unlike the last set of in-develop markup changes, which also included a few icons highlighting the effects, here we just have these labels. From the sound of things, Keep will only offer these three font-size presets, rather than any kind of finer control; but frankly, considering the use cases Keep sees, more granularity here doesn't really feel necessary.

The big question is when Google might flip the switch and actually let us start using these new text formatting options, but so far none of them have proved accessible. It's possible Google could activate these remotely at some point, or perhaps even more rich tools will be developed before we see them all arrive at once — for now, Google has yet to even confirm that any of this is in the works.