Google Keep is one of the best note-taking apps for Android. It is simple to use, is available across all major platforms, and has almost all the features you can ask for. But there's one feature missing from Keep's arsenal: version history. There could be times when you have made extensive changes to a note but now want to revert to an older copy. Almost all other advanced note-taking apps support revision history, so its omission from Keep was puzzling. That's changing now, as Google has started rolling out version history for its note-taking service.

With version history support in Keep, you can download a text file of the changes you have made to a note or list. There's a catch, though: the feature is only available for Keep on the web. You can't see a note's version history from an Android or iPhone.

On the web, to download a note's version history, click on the three-dot menu button from the toolbar at the bottom and click Version history. You can then select one of the previous versions to download it as a text file.

Since Google is still rolling out version history for Keep, the option might not show up on your account. Or, as the screenshot above shows, it will appear with a coming soon banner along with a link to the feature's support page. @AssembleDebug managed to enable the feature and posted a video showing it in action.

Google Keep's version history support is basic and only tracks changes to the text part of the note. So, if you add or modify images in a Keep note, they won't appear in the version history.

While rudimentary, it is good to see Google finally getting around to adding version history in Google Keep. Hopefully, the company will refine its implementation with time and add support for images and mobile apps. Version history in Google Keep should be available to all users in the coming weeks.