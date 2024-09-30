Key Takeaways Google Keep is testing a new floating action button design for easier note creation.

The redesign may simplify the user interface and provide more visibility to various note options.

The new design could make checklist creation easier and improve the user experience.

Google has its finger in every pie of the Android app scene, and Keep has been the company's answer to popular note-taking apps for years now. We don't see it headlining anywhere because changes are usually subtle, but meaningful nonetheless. Besides the migration of Keep reminders to Tasks, recent experimentation focuses on the floating action button. One tester now gives us our first look at how the button could become more useful.

The current stable version of Google Keep uses the FAB to throw you right into a new note creation screen. If you're hoping to annotate an image, create a doodle in a note, or a checklist, you'll find those options in the bottom bar of the main UI. However, previous beta versions suggested Google might eliminate this bottom bar for a pill-shaped option or, an even cleaner flyout menu integrated into the FAB. We've seen both before but the latter has a clutter-free aesthetic, and we now have evidence that it might be the way Google is leaning.

Tipster @AssembleDebug on X stays abreast with developments hidden within Google's app betas and he recently shared a video showing what Keep could look like with a bottom bar deletion and multifunctional FAB to compensate. The video shows tapping the FAB will open a flyout menu in a full-screen overlay, giving you options to create an image annotation, a drawing, a list, or a standard text note.

Better visibility and more convenience

While the specific intention of such a redesign isn't officially out there yet, we suppose it could have two key advantages. On the one hand, regular Keep users will likely appreciate the simplified UI. On the other hand, the new flyout will give the bottom bar options more visibility, potentially helping new Keep users from discovering the full scope of the app easily. For frequent users like myself, it could make checklist creation a breeze.

The new design seen in the video is already leagues better than what we saw back in March. We just hope Google hastens the release and gives us the new UI without much more waiting.