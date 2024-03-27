Summary Google Keep is working on updating its navigation with a new multi-tiered FAB for note creation, improving user experience.

The feature is not live yet, but code for implementing it has appeared in Google Keep version 5.24.112.

Google has removed dormant code previously seen that would have allowed for creating different types of notes through an island-style bottom bar.

While app navigation is something you might not think about regularly, it’s often on the minds of developers who want to provide a seamless experience. Without being able to easily navigate your way around an app, you may decide to leave it for an alternative. For this reason, Google pays attention to these nuances, as seen in its recent work on the Keep app — a navigation bar recently appeared in beta, altering the user experience. Now, it seems that the company has changed its mind.

As spotted by code sleuth AssembleDebug of TheSpAndroid, Google Keep version 5.24.112 contains inactive code for a new floating action button that would be used to create a new note. This feature is similar to what can be seen in the Google Calendar app, and a lot like the current FAB in Google Keep, but with one exception — upon tapping on the FAB, more buttons appear in an expanded menu. These additions give you the option to create a drawing note, a list note, or a text note.

An early look at the new multi-tiered FAB being readied in Google Keep

Last week, the same source had spotted Google testing a floating bottom bar for these actions in Keep. Now, AssembleDebug says that the code for testing the bottom bar UI has been removed in favor of this multi-tiered FAB. While many seemed to like the navigation bar that was initially being tested, the FAB still has most of the same functionality, but with a more traditional UX philosophy.

Code for the island-style bottom action bar Google Keep was testing last week has since been removed.

Google continues to enhance Keep

Although Google has its fair share of apps and services to maintain, it hasn’t let Google Keep fall by the wayside. At the end of 2023, for example, the company rolled out a new feature for the app that allows users to take notes using a stylus. While it might seem like a small adjustment — one that phone users may not even notice — it made life a little easier for people with tablets and styluses. The feature was launched with Android 14, and it showed that the company was making an effort to improve the app, even if it was only with such simple changes.

While there are several different options in terms of note-taking apps, not all of them have the same functionalities. As you look for one that suits your specific needs, don’t gloss over Google Keep — it may end up having all of the features you want, including streamlined navigation.