Summary Google Keep may soon gain an AI feature called "Magic Lists" that allows you to create to-do and shopping lists effortlessly.

With Magic Lists, you can simply type in a prompt, and AI will generate a list or guide based on your input.

While Google's AI is still learning, Magic Lists could revolutionize task management by automating list creation and suggesting overlooked tasks or items.

Google is all in on AI, and its language models are getting a lot smarter. At this year's I/O conference, the company announced a slew of new features powered by generative AI, from Gmail's "Help me write" tool to more creative capabilities in Docs, Sheets, Slides, Chat, and Meet. And even Google Keep, which seemed like it didn't need any AI smarts, could be joining the party. What does this mean for Google's note-taking app? A new piece of evidence suggests that it may gain an AI boost that will help you come up with fresh ideas.

According to 9to5Google, which did an app teardown of Keep for Android (version 5.23.422.03.90), the app may soon get an AI feature called "Magic Lists." The AI ​​integration will apparently let you create to-do and shopping lists in a snap. Just type in a prompt, as you would in ChatGPT or Google Bard, and AI will handle the rest.

However, the report notes that prompts with less than three words don't seem to trigger a response. Otherwise, if you type in "travel tips for my Austria trip," AI will generate a full packing list and guide for you. Or, if you type in "how to care for my newfound pet," AI will give you a checklist of tasks.

Magic Lists seem to be related to the "List It" experiment from Google's AI Test Kitchen. That trial allowed users to ask LaMDA 2 to break down complex goals or topics into smaller, more manageable tasks. For example, if you asked, "I want to learn coding," LaMDA would generate a list of subtasks, such as "learn the basics of HTML and CSS" or "sign up for a coding bootcamp."

However, Google's AI is still in diapers, so don't expect it to be a creative genius or a factual oracle. It's still learning, and even though generative AI is already being used in a bunch of Google products, you should take everything it says with a grain of salt. Instead, treat it as a trampoline for your creativity, helping you bounce up to new ideas and get started on your next notation without having to start from scratch.

If Google makes Magic Lists an official feature of Keep, it could change the way we manage our tasks. By automating the process of creating various lists, you'll no longer have to waste time brainstorming what you need to do or buy. It can also help you be more productive and efficient by suggesting tasks and items that you may have overlooked or forgotten about.