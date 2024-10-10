Key Takeaways The Google Keep app appears to be getting a full-screen account switcher to replace the pop-up card animation.

The changes were spotted by well-known tipster AssembleDebug, who posted the new animation on X (formerly Twitter).

This comes a month after a similar change was found with the Gmail app for Android.

Exciting things are happening for some of the world's favorite Google apps . Google Keep seems to be the next app in line to get a new full-screen account switcher. This follows on the heels of a similar redesign spotted in the Gmail app early last month.

The change to the Keep app was first spotted by AssembleDebug on X. He was also the first person to spot the new Gmail account switcher. His post shows how the new design replaces the pop-up account switcher card with a full-screen switcher that emerges as a full window, much like how it works on the web. The new switcher slides onto the screen in a nifty animation.

This makeover hints at a broader trend with Google apps

Close

The new UI on the Google Keep account switcher looks a lot like the redesign AssembleDebug spotted in the Gmail app on September 9. The pop-up cards for switching accounts in the Gmail app were replaced with a full-screen animation. The new approach requires users to activily dismiss the account switcher by tapping an X button or swiping to go back. Tapping outside the window no longer closes it.

It appears Google may be updating all of its apps to be more in line with Google's Material Design 3 guidelines. These guidelines emphasize several UI elements that could explain the changes to the account switcher, including:

Clear navigation.

User-friendly interfaces.

Accessibility for all users.

Visual indicators.

Clean and uncluttered surfaces.

The full-screen account switcher in the Google Keep and Gmail apps aligns with Google's updated design ethos. It's a more focused environment for managing accounts and does a great job of eliminating distractions. It looks more modern, too.

It is highly likely that other Google apps will adopt the same full-screen account switcher design in the coming months. Google hasn't officially announced these changes or even hinted at their existence, so only time will tell when we'll see more. Hopefully, we'll see some Google apps receive some updates when Android 15 rolls out any day now.