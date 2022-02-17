Last week marked the first time the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro received an on-time security update since launch, timed perfectly with the rest of Google's smartphone lineup. Today, the company followed suit with a mysterious new build for both phones, though it's unclear what — if anything — has actually changed.

9to5Google spotted the builds this afternoon, with a slightly different build number versus what Google rolled out earlier this month. It's unusual for the company to release a second patch in a month, especially without comment. Factory images and OTA files are now live on Google's website, and it's rolling out to users as we speak.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Left: Google's original lineup of February builds. Right: Google's latest builds for the Pixel 6.

With no changelog to speak of, all we can do is speculate on what this patch might contain. The most straightforward answer is a simple bug fix: in the days following the February update, complaints about Wi-Fi performance flooded the web. While Google had yet to confirm these reports, the company may have decided to fix these problems silently with a follow-up patch. 9to5Google also speculates these builds could be related to the recent launch in Italy, Singapore, and Spain, as Pixel phones use a global build.

Whatever's going on, it's yet another strange update in the long list of odd releases since launch. December's patch was seemingly held back in regions like the US before being outright pulled, while January's fixes came days after other current Pixels had already received it.

We'll update our coverage once we have more information on these builds. For now, you can download the factory images or OTA files straight from Google's developer site or check your phone's settings for the patch.

Verizon service has been restored after customers couldn't make calls across parts of the US Can you hear me now?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email