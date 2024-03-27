Summary Google acknowledges scrolling stutter problem on Pixel phones and promises a fix with Android 15.

Android 15 is slated to bring performance enhancements, including updates to the Android Dynamic Performance Framework that app developers can take advantage of.

Android 15 is currently available as a developer preview and will likely be released in stable between August and October 2024.

Google’s Pixel phones are excellent devices, but like any other product in existence, they have their share of problems. Apart from worse-than-average connectivity and battery life, they also suffer from software quirks like scrolling stutter, which has been a problem on Pixel Pro phones more than any other. The same was true with Android 14, with many people reporting problems with jittery scrolling during the beta program. One year later, we can expect a fix.

Related Android 15: News, leaks, timeline, and everything new in DP2 Here's what we know about Android 15 now that the first developer preview has landed

The bug report noting that the scrolling animation can sometimes stutter on Pixel phones has been marked as fixed by Google on its official bug tracker, as spotted by a Redditor. You will have to wait until Android 15 to enjoy these improvements, though. Google writes, “Ongoing optimizations in performance and power are slated for the next Android release. These include improvements positively impacting overall system UI jank as well as use cases tied to some Android applications.”

The report was first opened back in October 2023, when someone noticed with an Android 14 beta build running on a Pixel 8 Pro. Many people have since chimed in with similar problems, indicating that the issues aren't limited to the Pixel 8 Pro, though it seems that Google's flagship phone suffers the most.

Android 15 promises performance improvements and much more

In fact, Google noted that it’s working on various performance updates for its OS when it launched the first Android 15 Developer Preview back in February. The company specifically points to the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF), a set of APIs that games and apps can take advantage of for smoother performance. Given the wording on the bug tracker, it’s likely that Google is working on even more improvements under the hood that app developers won’t have to manually accommodate for.

Android 15 is currently available as a developer preview, with the official beta program slated to arrive in April. Like with any pre-release versions of operating systems, you shouldn’t install it unless you’re willing to sacrifice stability and can live with a phone that may not work for a while. In fact, many people have reported problems installing the Android 15 Developer Preview, leading Google to pull the official OTA update files. With this in mind, it may make more sense to live with janky scrolling until the stable Android 15 release hits sometime in August to October this year.