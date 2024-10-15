Key Takeaways Google teased an unreleased update to the Concentric watch face for the Pixel Watch 3 in a recent video.

This new layout features four complications, including battery, heart rate, VO2 Max (not yet available), and breathing rate.

While the watch face isn't officially released yet, it could hint at future updates for the Pixel Watch.

Besides a new size option with a larger display, the Google Pixel Watch 3 lineup doesn’t introduce many internal changes. It does, however, stand out with its dual-size offering, including a new 45mm model that provides significantly more screen space. To take advantage of that extra room, you need a top-notch watch face. Known for its eye-catching product reveals, Google recently showcased the Pixel Watch 3's design in a video featuring an unreleased watch face centered around a sleek, minimalist layout.

The video highlights a Concentric layout that's not yet available for the Pixel Watch 3 (via 9to5Google). While this layout isn't part of the Pixel Watch series, it closely resembles the Dial I watch face. That said, what sets it apart is the unique ring of four complications positioned between the minutes and seconds. The design has a mix of different elements, giving it a neat and structured look that makes it easier to read thanks to its symmetrical appearance.

Two complications at the bottom area show battery percentage and heart rate info. Interestingly, even though the VO2 Max (or cardio fitness score) isn’t available as a watch face complication right now, it takes center stage as the third complication. The fourth one features two waves alongside a number, probably indicating the breathing rate. As it stands, the smartwatch only measures breathing rate during nighttime assessments as part of its Health Metrics.

The Concentric watch face breaks away from the typical cluttered designs, which improves both the style and functionality of the Pixel Watch. By making information easier to access, it keeps a modern look while enhancing usability.

Even though this tweaked Concentric watch face hasn't been officially released yet, the recent video gives a tempting preview of what could be in store for Google's premium smartwatches. It might just be a concept showing off design ideas, but fingers crossed that Google brings this slick new layout to life in a future update to level up both the style and functionality of the watch.