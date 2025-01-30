Summary Google has expanded Gemini's image generation in Workspace to seven more languages.

The feature is now available in Docs, Sheets, Drive, and Gmail but not yet in Slides.

Google One AI Premium users also get access, with free trials for Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 Pro buyers.

Gemini has been Google's major focus over the past year, and that isn't changing anytime soon. Its integration with the Samsung Galaxy S25, allowing it to work across multiple apps, is just the beginning, as Google continues expanding AI capabilities across its ecosystem. Now, the company has made a small yet meaningful addition to Gemini in the side panel of Workspace apps.

Last year, Google expanded Gemini's availability in the Workspace apps through the side panel and the feature has since gained support for seven additional languages. Now, Google has announced that image generation in the Workspace's Gemini side panel is available in French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Previously, while Gemini in the side panel worked in these languages, image generation was limited to English. With this update, users can now create images using their native languages. The feature is available across Docs, Sheets, Drive, and Gmail, though Google Slides is not supported yet. Additionally, image generation of people is not available in these newly supported languages.

Google expands Gemini's image generation to more languages in Workspace apps

Beyond image generation, Gemini in the Workspace side panel can assist with various tasks, including drafting email replies in Gmail, summarizing content in Docs and Sheets, and even helping users understand folder contents in Drive without needing to open them.

Google says this update is already rolling out and should be available to the end users soon. What's worth noting is that, in addition to Google Workspace users, this feature is now available for Google One AI Premium subscribers on personal accounts.

Google One AI Premium costs $19.99 per month, but it comes free for six months with the purchase of a Galaxy S25 and free for one year with the Google Pixel 9 Pro series. Alongside Gemini Advanced, the plan also includes 2TB of cloud storage.